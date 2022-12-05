Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh.

On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.

Police say the dog was a female that was white and black. She was wearing a red collar.

“It appears that the dog is between 1- 3 years old and is described as either a Chihuahua or a Rat Terrier mix. At this time, officers are trying to identify the owner of the dog,” police say.

Officers did not release information about what possibly happened to the dog.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

