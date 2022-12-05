Oshkosh kicks off naming contest final for new Public Elementary School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s coming down to the final four: The Oshkosh Area School District has announced which choices students, families, staff and community members have to vote for the name of the new Public Elementary School slated to open in the Fall of 2024 across the street from Menominee Park.

Voting opens on Monday, December 5, 2022 and will run through Monday, December 12, 2022. The voting link is available at https://www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/school-name-survey.

The four finalists are:

Jessie Jack Hopper (1865 - 1935), an American activist and suffragist. A long-time resident of Oshkosh, she was a renowned local leader in school reform and public health and became a famous advocate for peace. As an Executive Board Member of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association, she worked to pass the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, giving women the right to vote. She also ran for one of Wisconsin’s seats in the US Senate in 1922, albeit unsuccessfully.

Menominee, the only present-day tribe of indigenous people whose origin indicates they always lived in Wisconsin. The city of Oshkosh derived its name from Menominee Chief Oshkosh.

Poberezny, a family closely connected to aviation. Paul H. Proberezny (1921-2013) was a founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and received hundreds of trophies, merits and awards for his contributions to the world of flight. His son Tom P. Poberezny (1946-2022) was also an accomplished aviator.

Webster Stanley (1798 - 1878), the first white settler to what is now Oshkosh. He built his home within several months of his arrival and established a trading post, a tavern and an inn. His home also served as the city’s first school, where six students were taught.

The new school will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill, Washington and Webster Stanley Elementary schools. Beth Galeazzi, principal of Webster Stanley Elementary school now, will become principal of the yet to be named new school in May 2022.

