More witnesses take the stand Monday in Kaukauna child killings trial

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony continues Monday in the trial against a man charged with killing his children in Kaukauna.

Matthew Beyer, 38, is standing on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the 2020 killings of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

On Friday, mother Melissa Schuth testified about finding the children stabbed to death in her home on February 17, 2020.

“I picked my son up and I started screaming for my husband to call 911,” Schuth testified, fighting back the tears, “and I picked him up and I carried him from his bed through to the living room, and I just remember screaming for him to call 911, and I walked back with my son to the bedroom.”

To another question, she answered, “I was just thinking I was going to wake up from this horrible nightmare and that’s what it was. I was so lost and so confused. I didn’t know how all this happened.”

Schuth’s husband Tyler is expected to take the stand Monday.

Jurors will also hear from a doctor who performed autopsies on the children.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

Beyer said he hadn’t been to Kaukauna for two months, but detectives pieced together videos from traffic and home doorbell cameras following a silver minivan like Beyer’s along a route from his driveway in Manitowoc to Kaukauna and back.

In a separate case, Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison in an attempted jail escape in Outagamie County.

