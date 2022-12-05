Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano

Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations.

“The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met with the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide statements,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the help of DCI. Upon completion, the investigation will be handed to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

“We appreciate your patience and will provide a more detailed update once all facts, and information are obtained by our detectives. We hope to have more details and information released by the end of this week,” Lenzner says.

On Nov. 19, Shawano Police were called to a home in the 900-block of Lafayette St.

Investigators say the officers were authorized to enter the home and were directed to the basement. Officers reported seeing a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

An officer fired and hit the person holding the shotgun. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.

No names or identifying information have been released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Green Bay
Teens facing charges in Green Bay shooting
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
File photo of email scam.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot a scam email offering retail rewards
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
fire
Machine catches fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility

Latest News

Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpster
A Holiday tree fire can ignite and spread quickly.
Fire Department: How to avoid holiday tragedy
Holy Cross In the Classroom
IN THE CLASSROOM: Holy Cross visit
Deputies are looking for Joeadam Peralez.
Deputies looking for suspect in Brown County chase