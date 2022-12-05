GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

WARNING. THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An 82-year-old Home Depot employee died after he was pushed to the ground by a man robbing the store, according to police.

Police said the altercation happened at a Home Depot store in Hillsborough, North Carolina the morning of Oct. 18.

The employee died Thursday from his injuries, more than six weeks after he was pushed to the ground.

Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough Police Department shows a man leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers. He pushes the employee, who then falls to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562 or by messaging the police department on Facebook.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Green Bay
Teens facing charges in Green Bay shooting
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
File photo of email scam.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot a scam email offering retail rewards
fire
Machine catches fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking

Latest News

The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court takes up clash of religion and gay rights
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial starts for Texas cop who shot Black woman in her home
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025