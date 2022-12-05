Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday.

Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.

The driver was unable to get out of the wreckage and died. The state patrol didn’t release any information about the driver.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Kaukauna Fire and EMS, and other local law enforcement agencies assisted at the crash scene.

