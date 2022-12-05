Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can be seen on the left.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday.

Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.

The driver was unable to get out of the wreckage and died. The state patrol didn’t release any information about the driver.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Kaukauna Fire and EMS, and other local law enforcement agencies assisted at the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Green Bay
Teens facing charges in Green Bay shooting
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
File photo of email scam.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot a scam email offering retail rewards
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking

Latest News

Sexual Assault Center of Family Services moves into new location
December 5 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak weather makers
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Elemenary School getting new name
Oshkosh kicks off naming contest final for new Public Elementary School