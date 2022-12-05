Deputies looking for suspect in Brown County chase

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County.

Joeadam Peralez, 25, is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Dodge Charger.

On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Peralez on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The Sheriff’s Office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”

Deputies attempted to stop Peralez with a PIT maneuver, but he drove on.

“The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns,” officials say.

The Charger has tinted windows and striping on the rear quarter panels or the entire side of the vehicle. It’s missing a rear bumper that came off during the chase.

Peralez has a felony warrant out through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Peralez is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and black eyes.

If you have information, call Sgt. Loppnow at 920-448-6188.

