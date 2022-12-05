On the Clock: Packers stay alive with win over Bears

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers playoff hopes are alive heading into the bye week after a comeback win over the Bears. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory that pushed Green Bay to the top of the all-time wins list in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Is this the start of a run or delaying the inevitable?
  • Christian Watson’s hot streak
  • Joe Barry’s job security after the season
  • David Bakhtiari and the offensive line

