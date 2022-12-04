Wisconsin facing Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

For the 21st consecutive season, Wisconsin is headed to a bowl game
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback during second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix Arizona on December 27.

The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The Badgers finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record, 4-5 in Big Ten play.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only bowl game between the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences. This will be the first meeting between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for our players,” Head Wisconsin Football Coach Luke Fickell said. “Oklahoma State is a great program and I have tremendous respect for Coach Gundy and his staff. Bowl games are great rewards for players and staff and I can’t wait to start our preparation.”

“I’m very proud of our team for earning the chance to play another game,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “I’d like to thank everyone at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for selecting us. Bowl games are always special events for our fans. We have a tremendous following of Badgers in the Phoenix area and I’m sure they will carry on the tradition of incredible support we’ve enjoyed for many years at bowl games.”

Kickoff between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State is set for 9:15 p.m. at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Machine catches fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility
Shooting in Green Bay
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and new head football coach Luke...
New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell leaves Cincinnati to take over as Wisconsin’s coach
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Fickell hired as Wisconsin head coach
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee