SEVERAL WEATHER MAKERS ON THE WAY THIS WEEK

The work week will feature temperatures slightly above normal but there will be a few weather makers headed our way. Several chance of light snow and/or wintry mix remain in the forecast.

Clouds increase tonight as southwesterly breezes stay up a bit. This means a milder night for us with lows mainly in the 20s. Wind chill values in the teens can be expected again.

Monday will be cloudy but temperatures will climb back above freezing. A weak clipper system is going to pass through our area and it may produce a narrow band of snow. Not everyone will get snow but those who do may get a coating to 1″+. Scattered slick spots are possible wherever the snow band sets up. Flakes should come to an end by early evening.

Snow potential Monday (WBAY)

Another weak system and front will move through Tuesday. Additional light snow accumulations may occur with this feature as well. Highs stay in the 30s. A few more flakes could fall near the U.P. border on Wednesday, but most of us should remain dry for the middle of the week.

A bigger storm is forecast to develop sometime Thursday out in the Plains. The current thinking is that it will stay JUST to our south as it moves east by Friday... but it bears watching. If it jogs farther north we may have to up our snow chances. An additional weather maker late in the coming weekend could also produce some rain and snow in our region. It’s still way too far away for any specifics.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 5-15 MPH, GUSTS T0 20 MPH

MONDAY: SW/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Brisk but not as cold. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow for some. A coating to 1″+ possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow is possible. Additional light accumulations may occur. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A few flakes near the U.P. border? HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late rain or snow? HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Early day snow? HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Chance of snow or rain. HIGH: 36

