Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

Soldier Field in Chicago
Soldier Field in Chicago(wbay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19.

Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields.

Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to come away with its eighth straight win over the Bears.

Rodgers improved to 25-5 against the Bears, including playoffs. Chicago has lost six straight.

Fields ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts.

He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.

