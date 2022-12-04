Phoenix WBB earns first conference win of year at tough IUPUI

GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The Green Bay women’s basketball team got a 42-point showing from their bench en route to an 81-76 win over the IUPUI Jaguars on the road Saturday.

The Phoenix (4-3, 1-1) secured their first Horizon League win of the season and had three players score in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had 15 points. Julia Hartwig added a career-high 13 points and six rebounds off of the bench and Maddy Schreiber helped out with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Green Bay did an excellent job taking care of the basketball, dishing out 16 assists while turning the ball over seven times. Individually, Bailey Butler led the way for the Phoenix with five assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Green Bay jumped out to an early 6-0 run, culminating in a bucket from Brooklyn Blackburn with 7:43 left in the first quarter. The Phoenix lost some of that lead during the rest of the quarter, but still entered the break with an 18-16 advantage. GB did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 10 of its 18 points close to the basket.

The Green & White built that first quarter lead to 30-27 before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 4:20 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Natalie McNeal, to increase its lead to 36-27. The Phoenix held strong and tacked on one point to go into halftime up 42-32.

Green Bay continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Hailey Oskey, to expand its lead further to 53-37 with 5:45 to go in the third. With their backs against the wall, the Jaguars responded by outscoring GB 19-10 to cut the Phoenix lead to 63-56 heading into the final frame.

IUPUI used that momentum to start the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run to tie the game at 69 all with just under five minutes to go. The game remained tied with a minute-and-a-half to go, but four points from Butler helped ice the game and give Green Bay the 81-76 win.

GAME NOTES» The Phoenix dominated in the paint, outscoring IUPUI 48-20.» Sydney Levy and Julia Hartwig came off the bench to score 15 and 13 points, respectively.» Green Bay had a 38-30 edge on the boards in the win.» GB finished with 20 second chance points.» Green Bay cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 15 offensive boards in the game.» Three Phoenix finished the game with 6+ rebounds.» Green Bay got a team-high seven rebounds from Brooklyn Blackburn.

COMING UP

Green Bay will Krash the Kress a week from today against North Dakota State at 1 p.m. It’s also the first game of a Green Bay Basketball doubleheader on December 10 with the men set to take on Kansas City at 7 p.m. at the Resch Center.

