LIVE BLOG: Another chapter in the oldest rivalry in the NFL

CHICAGO (WBAY) - The oldest rivalry in the NFL continues Sunday with the Green Bay Packers (4-8) visiting the Chicago Bears (3-9).

Kickoff is at noon at Soldier FIeld.

The teams are tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history with 786 each.

Sunday marks the 206th matchup between the teams. The Packers hold a 104-95-6 lead over the Bears.

