LIVE BLOG: Another chapter in the oldest rivalry in the NFL
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBAY) - The oldest rivalry in the NFL continues Sunday with the Green Bay Packers (4-8) visiting the Chicago Bears (3-9).
Kickoff is at noon at Soldier FIeld.
The teams are tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history with 786 each.
Sunday marks the 206th matchup between the teams. The Packers hold a 104-95-6 lead over the Bears.
The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.
