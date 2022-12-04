Hepburn paces Wisconsin to 80-77 OT win over Marquette

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an...
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin won 80-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10, Tyler Wahl added 15 points and Wisconsin beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Matt Klesmit scored 13 points and his lay-in over a pair of Marquette defenders with three seconds left put the Badgers ahead 79-77. The Golden Eagles had to go the length of the floor after both teams used timeouts and Wisconsin intercepted long entry passes in consecutive possessions to seal it. After the first turnover Wahl made one of two foul shots.

Reserve Connor Essegian contributed 12 points for the Badgers (8-2).

Hepburn made a deep 3 with 51 seconds left to put Wisconsin up 70-68. Out of a time out, Oso Ighodaro threw down a one-handed dunk off a pick-and-roll to tie it. Hepburn missed a deep 3-pointer with three seconds left to force the overtime at 70-all.

The Badgers (6-2) led 41-30 at halftime and scored the first-five points 45 seconds into the second half before the Golden Eagles rallied. It wasn’t until Stevie Mitchell’s layup with 1:52 left in regulation that Marquette took its first lead of the second half at 68-67.

Kam Jones scored a career-high 26 points for Marquette (6-3), shooting 9 for 12 and Prosper scored 14.

Entering Saturday’s contest, the two teams had split their last 20 games.

Wisconsin hosts No. 22 Maryland on Tuesday and the Golden Eagles face North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings
City of Marinette Police Department.
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

green bay phoenix basketball
Phoenix WBB earns first conference win of year at tough IUPUI
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Wisconsin pushes #3 Kansas, but falls in OT
green bay phoenix basketball
Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45