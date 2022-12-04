CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS NEXT CHANCE OF SNOW MONDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY! High pressure has moved to the east over the Ohio River Valley keeping most of the Midwest sunny and dry. With the winds changing back to the southwest, warmer air will get pushed back into Wisconsin warming the highs back to normal in the mid 30s. Winds will be calmer between 5-15 mph keeping the wind chills from being too cold. Lows will fall down to the upper 20s with clouds increasing slowly through the evening hours as the next system impacts northeast Wisconsin by early Monday morning.

Two clipper systems will impact northeast Wisconsin to start the first full week of December. The first system will move in with a cold front Monday morning creating a line of snow across Wisconsin. Because the system is weak and fast-moving, snowfall shouldn’t be heavy and accumulation looks to be less than or equal to one inch. Some roads might be a little slippery by Monday night so be cautious. The next clipper will move in Tuesday night creating a low chance for snow flurries, once again creating very little accumulation.

Highs will remain consistent in the mid 30s with lows in the 20s for the entire week so no cold blast is expected.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Another sunny day with calmer winds. Back to normal highs. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Partly cloudy, seasonal lows. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered chance of snow. Accumulation less than an inch. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late chance of isolated snow showers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clear out. Mostly sunny with average highs. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 37

