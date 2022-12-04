Badgers QB Mertz enters transfer portal

Highly-touted recruit moving on from Madison
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Graham Mertz, a highly-touted QB recruit when he came to Wisconsin, is leaving Madison with one year of eligibility remaining. Mertz announcing Sunday afternoon, the same day Wisconsin accepted a big to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mertz first start at Wisconsin seemed to indicate greatness was coming. He threw 5 touchdowns to open the 2020 season with a win over Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards. In his next 31 starts, he tossed 33 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, never living up to the hype he generated with that first start. With new coach Luke Fickell coming in, Mertz is looking to finish his career elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Machine catches fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility
Shooting in Green Bay
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and new head football coach Luke...
New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell leaves Cincinnati to take over as Wisconsin’s coach
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Fickell hired as Wisconsin head coach
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe