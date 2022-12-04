Badgers QB Mertz enters transfer portal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Graham Mertz, a highly-touted QB recruit when he came to Wisconsin, is leaving Madison with one year of eligibility remaining. Mertz announcing Sunday afternoon, the same day Wisconsin accepted a big to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mertz first start at Wisconsin seemed to indicate greatness was coming. He threw 5 touchdowns to open the 2020 season with a win over Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards. In his next 31 starts, he tossed 33 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, never living up to the hype he generated with that first start. With new coach Luke Fickell coming in, Mertz is looking to finish his career elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.