SUNNY & BRISK SUNDAY, SNOW CHANCES DURING THE WORK WEEK

HERE IS THE WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2022.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind chill values tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero. Actual air temperatures should dip into the teen with some single digits across the North Woods. Look for daytime highs on Sunday in the low to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Brisk SW winds will keep wind chill values in the 10s and 20s during the day.

Several weather makers will zip through our area over the next week. The first one will be on Monday. It may produce a coating to an inch or two of snow in parts of the area. Impacts should be fairly minimal as far as our standards go here in northeast WI. Another weak system late Tuesday and Tuesday night may also produce a little bit of light snow.

There could be some rain and snow in the region Thursday and again late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll have to watch these two systems because at first glance they appear to offer a better chance of snow IF they manage to affect our area. Stay tuned for updates.

Overall, temperatures this week will be fairly seasonable for early December. Highs will be mainly in the 30s with overnight lows mainly in the 20s (after tonight).

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine. Brisk breezes. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of light snow and/or wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mix possible late day and into Tuesday night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day mix or snow possible. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
City of Marinette Police Department.
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
COLD & BREEZY SATURDAY WITH MORE CHANCES OF SNOW NEXT WEEK
WBAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST 12.3.2022
First Alert Weather
LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT... COLD & WINDY SATURDAY
First Alert Weather
UP & DOWN TEMPS, WITH SOME RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT, WINDY SATURDAY