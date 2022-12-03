SUNNY & BRISK SUNDAY, SNOW CHANCES DURING THE WORK WEEK

Wind chill values tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero. Actual air temperatures should dip into the teen with some single digits across the North Woods. Look for daytime highs on Sunday in the low to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Brisk SW winds will keep wind chill values in the 10s and 20s during the day.

Several weather makers will zip through our area over the next week. The first one will be on Monday. It may produce a coating to an inch or two of snow in parts of the area. Impacts should be fairly minimal as far as our standards go here in northeast WI. Another weak system late Tuesday and Tuesday night may also produce a little bit of light snow.

There could be some rain and snow in the region Thursday and again late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll have to watch these two systems because at first glance they appear to offer a better chance of snow IF they manage to affect our area. Stay tuned for updates.

Overall, temperatures this week will be fairly seasonable for early December. Highs will be mainly in the 30s with overnight lows mainly in the 20s (after tonight).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine. Brisk breezes. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of light snow and/or wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mix possible late day and into Tuesday night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day mix or snow possible. HIGH: 37

