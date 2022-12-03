Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won’t play Sunday

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago.

“What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!”

The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s game.

This will be the fourth game that he’s missed, having sat out Green Bay’s first two games while recovering from a knee injury that required three surgeries and caused him to miss all but one game in the 2021 season. Bakhtiari’s knee issue also caused him to miss an Oct. 23 loss at Washington.

Green Bay’s Friday injury report also listed safety Darnell Savage as doubtful for the Bears (3-9) game. Savage left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) are questionable. Campbell has missed four straight games and Doubs has been unavailable for Green Bay’s last three games.

___

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
City of Marinette Police Department.
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
Two arrested in April 2021 for a murder in Kaukauna
Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Confident Love ready for next test
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass...
Packers WR Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Javon...
Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears