One person injured in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to 1232 Lore Lane around 3:00am Saturday morning for a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment complex.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor and noticed smoke in the hallway on both the first and second floor when entering the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and the damage was limited to the apartment where it started. All residents were able to return to their units except for the people in the unit with fire and smoke damage.

Officials say one person was injured and transported to Bellin Hospital, and the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages. Authorities say the cause is under investigation, but they believe the fire originated from the stove top.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Brown County Dispatch, Wisconsin Public Service, The Red Cross, and the Green Bay Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.