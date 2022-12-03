One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities were able to quickly identify two suspects who fled the scene before police arrived; the suspects were located a short time later and arrested.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Authorities are staying on scene to talk to witnesses and gathering evidence.

It is currently an on-going investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-266341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

