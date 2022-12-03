LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT... COLD & WINDY SATURDAY

A round of light rain and snow showers will pass through the area overnight. Areas northwest of the Fox Valley may see up to an inch of snow, with a fresh dusting elsewhere. Untreated roads may become slippery for a time. The wind will get stronger heading after midnight with west-northwest gusts up to 45 mph.

That strong wind will cause temperatures to drop rapidly and we’ll go from around 40° at midnight into the upper teens and low 20s by sunrise. Skies will turn sunny, but that stout wind continues and will keep temperatures from rising much Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the lower half of the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

The wind begins to weaken some late in the day, but will remain brisk overnight and on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the middle 30s Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies once again. Clouds increase at night and another round of light snow or wintry mix will push across the area Monday. A few flakes may fly Tuesday and Wednesday, but the mid-week will be dry for the most part.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH, with gusts to 40 MPH possible

SUNDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow showers... Up to 1″ possible NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Turning windy. LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Not as windy, but still brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Light rain and snow showers possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few stray flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Northern flakes possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix? HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 33

