Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday. (Source: St. Helena Government)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s oldest land animal is getting a series of commemorative stamps to mark its 190th birthday.

Officials on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena made the stamps for Jonathan -- a giant tortoise.

Jonathan is also the face of St. Helena’s 5-cent coin.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan the tortoise is the oldest chelonian to ever live. He is believed to have been born around 1832.

The famous turtle was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings
City of Marinette Police Department.
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming...
Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say