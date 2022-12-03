Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates

Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season.

Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes.

Police say this type of activity increases as the holidays roll around. The best thing you can do is always keep track of your packages and arrange to have it delivered somewhere else if you won’t be home, such as a neighbor or have the packages sent to a local store for pickups, such as the UPS Store or Amazon Locker.

Grand Chute police are asking anyone whose mail was stolen to check their doorbell cameras, as that could help their investigation.

“It helps quite a bit. Between piecing all the videos together, we’re able to get different pictures of the suspect and even a possible car that was involved,” Police Sgt. Scott Callaway said.

Contact your local authorities immediately if you see suspicious activity or a suspicious person or vehicle in your neighborhood. Let police determine whether it’s criminal or innocent behavior.

