COLD & BREEZY SATURDAY WITH MORE CHANCES OF SNOW NEXT WEEK

A strong cold front has brought bitter cold temperatures to the upper Midwest including northeast Wisconsin dropping our temperatures to the teens with wind chills near zero degrees. Winds continue to be breezy behind the cold front from the northwest between 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 mph. As the cold front moves further eastward, winds will eventually calm down by nightfall. Otherwise, high pressure will move in across the Midwest keeping Wisconsin sunny and dry for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to be cold on Saturday with highs only in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Lows will fall to the teens with wind chills around zero degrees. Winds will change direction during the overnight hours into Sunday to the south bringing in warmer air. Highs on Sunday will warm back to normal in the mid 30s with calmer winds and more sunshine.

There’s another chance of snow heading into the first full week of December. Monday will have the best chance of seeing the snow, but once again accumulation looks to be minimal with forecasted amounts around an inch.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Much colder, but sunny. Breezy! HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills near zero degrees. LOW: 14

SUNDAY: More sunshine with average highs and calmer winds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow? HIGH: 32

