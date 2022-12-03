Appleton tattoo shop becomes major donor to Toys for Tots

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the season of giving continues, an Appleton business is going above and beyond this year.

Silver Tuna Tattoo and Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., is gathering up a huge collection of toys to donate to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots.

Last year it managed to donate over 2,600 toys to the campaign. This year it’s looking to donate even more.

Another local business, Farrell Custom Transport in Black Creek, donated eight pallets full of toys to the drop-off site this week.

The parlor is also giving out gift certificates to anyone who donates toys before closing time on December 8.

“We’re happy to do that, because we really appreciate doing that for the kids, because that’s what matters, that’s super important. So we want t omake sure that we’re able to give back in a special way, too. So if you bring toy donations here, we will give you gift certificates in return,” owner Sarah Patterson said.

The Toys for Tots campaign continues through December 13. You can find a list of more participating businesses at wbay.com/toys and in the lobby of the WBAY-TV building in downtown Green Bay.

