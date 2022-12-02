UP & DOWN TEMPS, WITH SOME RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weather-wise, it’s going to feel like we’re on a teeter totter, as temperatures go up and then back down... We’re rising today with a breezy south wind, which will boost our afternoon highs into the 40s. While it will feel more like the 30s, it’s going to be a more comfortable December day with increasing clouds.

Skies will be overcast by this evening as our next weathermaker arrives. Look for a round of rain and snow showers tonight, especially closer to midnight. Areas northwest of the Fox Valley may see up to an inch of slushy snowfall, with hardly anything across eastern Wisconsin. Overnight roads across the Northwoods may become slippery with some blowing and drifting snow.

The wind will get even stronger heading into Saturday morning. West-northwest winds may gust up to 40 mph, driving our wind chills down into the single digits. Yes, it’s going to be colder again this weekend... Our temperatures will hover in the lower 20s tomorrow, with 30s returning on Sunday. At least the weekend looks mostly sunny.

We’ll also watch for a chance of snow on Monday... But right now, it looks like we’ll only see light accumulations.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: W/NW 10-25+ MPH, with gusts to 40 MPH possible

TODAY: Some sun, then increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and snow showers... Up to 1″ possible NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Turning windy. LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. Single digits and teens. HIGH: 24 (steady) LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers, with maybe a late day mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few flakes. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold again. HIGH: 30

