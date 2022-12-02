Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

The injuries were minor, according to authorities. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead, and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Stockbridge house fire
Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse
Two arrested in April 2021 for a murder in Kaukauna
Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense

Latest News

Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Opening statements start Friday in Kaukauna child killings trial
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
December 2 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry mix Friday night