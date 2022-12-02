Packers WR Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christian Watson has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. That shouldn’t surprise you after seeing him score 6 times in the last 3 games.

But if you told him at the beginning of November that he would win that award, it would have surprised him. At the end of October he left the Buffalo game with a concussion then started November by exiting in Detroit after a vicious hit in that game.

But since then? He’s been on a tear showing his potential for Green Bay.

“It wasn’t really something I was thinking about,” Watson said. “Obviously I was up and down with injuries and being out and whatnot. But I was working every day to just get better. The #1 thing for me is to just be thankful that I have been able to stay consistent, health wise, to get out there and get that work in. I always kind of believe in myself. If I am able to go out there and play fast, everything else was going to come with it.”

Speaking of fast. We saw his speed on display in his touchdown Sunday. Two defenders had an angle on Watson. But it didn’t matter.

“I feel like it is something I have been doing my whole life,” Watson said. “I take a lot of pride in my speed. When I see someone I think I can out-run, which is pretty much everybody, I am going to do my best to utilize my speed. And speed obviously kills those angles.”

Today I asked Watson, ‘What’s next? Offensive Rookie of the Year?’ He wasn’t ruling it out.

And in terms of maybe hitting a rookie wall, that might not be the case for this youngters. Yes, he’s missed some of the grind by missing games with injury, but he the North Dakota State product is also used to playing a longer season, playing into January in some cases. FCS football has the playoffs and up to a 16-game season for teams chasing a championship.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

