Marinette police investigate fatal shooting; suspect in custody

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of a woman Thursday afternoon.

Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after 4 p.m. Officers rendered first aid to the victim, a 32-year-old woman, until EMS personnel arrived. She died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned a 31-year-old man fled before they arrived. They found him at another home in Marinette 20 minutes after that original call and took him into custody. He was check at a hospital for minor injuries -- the police didn’t detail the nature of the injuries -- before taking him to the Marinette County Jail.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved so that family members can be notified first.

The Wisconsin State Crime lab was called to the apartments to process evidence.

The Marinette Police Department says it’s still in the “early stages” of the investigation. Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call the police department.

