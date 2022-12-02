Marinette police investigate fatal shooting; suspect in custody

City of Marinette Police Department.
City of Marinette Police Department.(Marinette PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of a woman Thursday afternoon.

Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after 4 p.m. Officers rendered first aid to the victim, a 32-year-old woman, until EMS personnel arrived. She died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned a 31-year-old man fled before they arrived. They found him at another home in Marinette 20 minutes after that original call and took him into custody. He was check at a hospital for minor injuries -- the police didn’t detail the nature of the injuries -- before taking him to the Marinette County Jail.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved so that family members can be notified first.

The Wisconsin State Crime lab was called to the apartments to process evidence.

The Marinette Police Department says it’s still in the “early stages” of the investigation. Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call the police department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Emergency response to a gas leak in a Green Bay neighborhood
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai discusses the flu season with Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth
INTERVIEW: Prevea Health CEO on rise in flu cases
Wildlife photographer James Overesch
SMALL TOWNS: From the horrors of war to healing in nature
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants