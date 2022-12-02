Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking

The prosecutor said other jurisdictions are investigating Malik Moore, too
By Scott Koral
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County prosecutors released a criminal complaint against a Green Bay man that describes horrific acts against women as part of 11 criminal charges against Malik Moore.

Moore, 28, is charged with three counts of human trafficking, another three of bail jumping, sexual assault, keeping a place of prostitution, battery, and mistreatment of animals. The complaint against Moore is over 21 pages long.

Prosecutor Windy Lemkuil called Moore a “significant risk” when the court asked about a bond amount.

Lemkuil gave a CliffsNotes version of some of the incidents that led to these charges. The complaint alleges Moore severed one victim’s ear. With another victim, he reportedly ran over her dog because she failed to receive payment for sex.

Many of the other allegations are so graphic, we made the decision not to air them.

Lemkuil told the court other jurisdictions are looking into Moore as well.

“I had been contacted by federal authorities in Milwaukee that were already looking at a trafficking case on Mr. Moore,” she said, “but what happened in the interim is some acts of violence were made aware to our local law enforcement, and it was believed that we were going to have to take him off previous to when we even would have, based upon those concerns.”

Lemkuilasked for $100,000 bond, but the court set his bond at $250,000 after hearing what was alleged.

Moore is due back in court for a preliminary appearance on December 12.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
City of Marinette Police Department.
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
Two arrested in April 2021 for a murder in Kaukauna
Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

Latest News

Jurors heard emotional testimony and saw graphic photos in the murders of Matthew Beyer's two...
DEBRIEF: Beyer trial opens with mother's emotional testimony
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings
Door County Candle Company is selling tin candles to send to war victims who don't have power...
Door County Candle Company sells tin candles for Ukraine war victims without lights or power
Marinette police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment
Marinette police: Fatal shooting was a domestic incident
Child prepped for a flu shot
Wisconsin health leaders worried about low flu vaccination rates