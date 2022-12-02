Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County prosecutors released a criminal complaint against a Green Bay man that describes horrific acts against women as part of 11 criminal charges against Malik Moore.

Moore, 28, is charged with three counts of human trafficking, another three of bail jumping, sexual assault, keeping a place of prostitution, battery, and mistreatment of animals. The complaint against Moore is over 21 pages long.

Prosecutor Windy Lemkuil called Moore a “significant risk” when the court asked about a bond amount.

Lemkuil gave a CliffsNotes version of some of the incidents that led to these charges. The complaint alleges Moore severed one victim’s ear. With another victim, he reportedly ran over her dog because she failed to receive payment for sex.

Many of the other allegations are so graphic, we made the decision not to air them.

Lemkuil told the court other jurisdictions are looking into Moore as well.

“I had been contacted by federal authorities in Milwaukee that were already looking at a trafficking case on Mr. Moore,” she said, “but what happened in the interim is some acts of violence were made aware to our local law enforcement, and it was believed that we were going to have to take him off previous to when we even would have, based upon those concerns.”

Lemkuilasked for $100,000 bond, but the court set his bond at $250,000 after hearing what was alleged.

Moore is due back in court for a preliminary appearance on December 12.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.