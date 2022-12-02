Confident Love ready for next test

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A back-up in the NFL is only one play away from a starter.

That’s something even Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about.

“That’s the most important thing is the confidence. Once you go out and do it changes your mindset because you have something to draw back on. Much like for me back against Dallas in ‘07. I always drew back on that experience,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Back in 2007, Rodgers stepped in for then starter Brett Favre against the Cowboys. Throwing his first touchdown pass to Greg Jennings as the Packers tried to fight back from a 27-10 deficit before eventually falling 37-27.

Fast forward nearly 15 years to the day later, and it was Jordan Love filling in for a banged up Rodgers.

“It’s obviously a test whenever it happens. You’re never really expecting it. You’ve just got to be on your toes for whenever it happens. I’m confident in myself that I’ll be able to handle it,” said Jordan Love.

Love took advantage of his opportunity and finished with 113 yards and a touchdown to Christian Watson. Bringing back plenty of memories from that game against the Cowboys.

Just like that 2007 game, it was a sign of a young quarterback’s progress.

“Feel more comfortable, more confident, and I’m just seeing things a little bit quicker. Playing at a faster level right now. More comfortable doing everything, play calling, seeing defenses,” said Love.

There were already plenty wondering if Love would get a chance late in the season due to the Packers dwindling playoff chances. Add on Rodgers broken thumb and rib injury, and those voices are seemingly getting louder.

Rodgers said he’d be open to talking about that once Green Bay is eliminated, but that’s not the case yet. A conversation for a later date, even for Love.

“Yeah, obviously that’s what I want, and that’s the goal but it’s just not the situation right now,” said Love.

For now, Love will continue to improve on the practice field and wait for that next opportunity to build on his experience.

“Getting those in-game reps, it helps seeing it a little bit different. See what it feels like to be in the game, and then taking it to practice it helps,” said Love.

“Be that energy spark, be that guy that brings enthusiasm to work every day, and then make that scout team your own. I think he’s practiced a lot better on that scout team, and worked on throws, worked on movement throws, and arm angles and different things he’s going to need to rely on when he’s the guy,” said Rodgers.

