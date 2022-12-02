CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow. (@jamskillet/Instagram/Twitter)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!

A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person, and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

You can report meteor sightings to the American Meteor Society.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Stockbridge house fire
Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse
Two arrested in April 2021 for a murder in Kaukauna
Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense

Latest News

Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Opening statements start Friday in Kaukauna child killings trial
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say
December 2 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry mix Friday night