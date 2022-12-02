BREEZY BUT MILDER ON FRIDAY... WINTRY MIX AT NIGHT

High clouds will drift overhead tonight, and a brisk south wind will keep temperatures steady in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees. That south wind will increase on Friday and could gust to 35 mph. But, it will help push afternoon temperatures back into the 40s despite skies turning overcast.

Our next weathermaker will swing through the area Friday night. Look for a round of snow showers across northern Wisconsin, with a spotty light wintry mix farther south. Any accumulation from Green Bay southward would be minimal, but far northern Wisconsin could see up to 1-2″.

The bigger story Saturday will be the strong winds on the backside of this storm system. On Saturday, blustery west winds may be gusting around 40 mph. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 20s despite mostly sunny skies. Wind chills in the single digits and teens all day. High temperatures in the 30s return on Sunday with a brisk wind.

Our weather pattern looks more unsettled next week. Light snow is possible on Monday, and again on Wednesday. There’s still some uncertainty on how much snow to expect, but it might be just enough to cause some slippery travel at times.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A bit breezy, but not as cold. LOW: 30 (steady temps)

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. A light wintry mix or snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light snow or mix possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Light snow possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny... continued cold. HIGH: 28

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.