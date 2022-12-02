Bellin, Gundersen health systems complete merger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Big changes are happening to the medical landscape in Wisconsin. Bellin Health and Gundersen Health systems have completed an operational merger.

We’ve previously reported in June that Bellin and Gundersen were in serious talks about a merger, saying it would improve patient care. A deal was finalized, and they began combined operations on Thursday.

Both health systems want their patients to know that even though the companies are going down a new route, they shouldn’t worry about changes in their current care.

“It is critical for our patients and communities to know that Bellin and Gundersen patients will continue to see the same clinicians and staff they know and trust at the same locations, along with the high level of personal care they expect,” Bellin Region president Chris Woleske said. “It isn’t taking anything away.”

A statement said the merger gives Bellin and Gundersen access to more resources and services, which in turn will improve patient care.

Bellin’s headquarters will remain in Green Bay, while Gundersen’s headquarters will still be located in La Crosse. Their names and logos will also remain the same separate.

