Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.

The podcast also talks about the discovery of Wilde’s private diary.

Wilde was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay when she disappeared over 24 years ago. Shortly before the disappearance, she called her parents from her apartment. She mentioned being in a minor car accident. That was the last time her family talked with her.

An Action 2 News investigation for the 20th anniversary of her disappearance obtained warrants that classified Wilde’s disappearance as a homicide and identified the father of her baby as the main person of interest. There have been no arrests in the case.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.