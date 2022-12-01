Trial starts Thursday for man charged with Kaukauna child killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with killing his children in Kaukauna will go on trial Thursday.

Matthew Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the 2020 killings of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

Jury selection is set for Thursday morning in Outagamie County Court. Once a jury is selected, the prosecution and defense will present opening statements.

The trial is scheduled for 12 days but could wrap earlier depending on when both sides rest.

The Beyer children were found dead in their mother’s home in Kaukauna on February 17, 2020. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

In a separate case, Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison in an attempted jail escape in Outagamie County.

A criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to ensure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sentenced to 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

