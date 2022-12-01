SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Appleton Marine finds healing through photography

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq is finding healing through the lens of his camera.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Appleton for an outdoor adventure with wildlife photographer James Overesch.

As a child, Overesch loved nature. He dreamed of becoming a marine biologist. That all changed on Sept. 11, 2001. James was in high school when he watched the twin towers of the World Trade Center fall. He vowed to help fight to protect freedom.

James enlisted in the Marines and served two nine-month tours between 2003 and 2005. He lost friends in combat and had close calls.

James suffered from PTSD and chronic health issues. In 2017, he attended recreational therapy programs for veterans. He was inspired to purchase a camera and take wildlife photographs.

“Finding your subject, finding the animal, their behaviors and then getting that picture and then being able to bring it home, work on the computer and edit it to a way that you saw it but also putting your artistic spin on it,” Overesch says.

It’s more than a hobby for James. He’s discovered a tremendous talent that has helped him heal.

Small Towns airs Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all the Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

