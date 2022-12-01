NOT AS WINDY... AND NOT AS COLD THIS AFTERNOON

High pressure continues to pass through the Corn Belt which calmed down our recent windy weather. The wind has turned to the south, allowing our temperatures to begin to rise. It won’t be as cold the next couple days, with highs still expected to be in the 30s, followed by 40s tomorrow.

Our next weathermaker will swing through the area Friday night. Look for a round of snow showers across northern Wisconsin, with a spotty light wintry mix farther south. The snow won’t accumulate all that much, with only a coating expected for areas north of Green Bay.

If anything, this storm system will give us more windy weather. On Saturday, blustery west winds may be gusting around 40 mph. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. High temperatures in the 30s return on Sunday. Despite plenty of wind this weekend, the weather will be dry.

Our weather pattern looks more unsettled next week... Light accumulating snow is possible on Monday, and again on Wednesday. There’s still some uncertainty on how much snow to expect, but it might be just enough to cause some slippery travel at times.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 5-10+ MPH

FRIDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and passing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit breezy, but not as cold. LOW: 26 (steady temps)

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. A light wintry mix or snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow, with maybe a late day mix. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.