No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney.

Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

Leavy-Carter appeared in Brown County Court Thursday for an adjourned initial appearance. No attorney has been assigned to the case. Charges were filed Nov. 10. The State Public Defender’s Office has struggled to find attorneys willing to take public defender cases due to the rate of pay.

“They’ve made 80 contacts to private bar attorneys in an effort to try to locate counsel for you. They’ve been unable to do so,” said Court Commissioner Chad Resar.

Resar continued, “I think given the nature of these allegations they need more qualified individuals to take your case as well, so they haven’t been able to appoint you an attorney.”

Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600 block of Amy St. on October 17.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. A girl told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

Skye Bleu’s mother, who was dating Leavy-Carter, said she was in the bathroom when she heard “a pop that sounded like fireworks,” and seconds later her daughter ran into the bathroom, leaned against the wall holding her left side, and said “It hurts” before falling to the floor.

The girl died later at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the complaint.

Leavy-Carter fled and was arrested in Beloit.

Leavy-Carter, when he was questioned by police, said he was cooking food in the kitchen and he didn’t witness the shooting. He denied ever playing with the gun in the kids’ presence or giving the weapon to the 5-year-old.

He said he left because he panicked; he was sad and couldn’t do anything to help. He just spent six years in prison on drug charges. “He knew how bad it looked and that he didn’t have a lawyer or bail money.”

Leavy-Carter said the gun wasn’t his but was given to him for protection. He suggested other adults in the apartment were negligent because a gun was in plain sight. “I’ll say this, the person that owned the gun, me, it’s two adults in the house, it’s kids, it’s shooting firearms, we all negligent at that point... It was a bad accident. I’m sorry that it happened. She, she knew the gun was sitting there. I knew the gun was sitting there... We both knew the gun was sitting there.”

According to the complaint, the 5-year-old girl who said she fired the gun tested positive for gunpowder residue on her hand. The other child did not.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

