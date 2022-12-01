McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Emergency response to a gas leak in a Green Bay neighborhood
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
Fire departments from 3 counties respond to a farmhouse fire in Stockbridge in Calumet County
Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
7 in custody, 3 still sought for Fond du Lac drug ring
"Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings