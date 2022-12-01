LESS WIND... A LITTLE MILDER ON THURSDAY

Skies will be mainly clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the teens. The wind will be weaker, but chills will still be in the single digits to begin Thursday. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine early with a few more clouds by midday. Winds will turn southerly with gusts of 15-20 mph by the afternoon. Highs should top out in the lower half of the 30s.

Highs will be back in the mid 40s on Friday as a southerly breeze picks back up. A light rain-snow mix is possible at night. Only far northern Wisconsin could see some accumulation out of that system. The weekend looks colder and blustery, but skies will be mostly sunny.

Keep an eye on Monday-Tuesday forecast... We may get a round of light accumulating snow across northeast Wisconsin. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty on the storm’s track at this point. Stay tuned for more specific details in the days to come.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/S 5-10+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a gradually weakening wind. Single digit chills. LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as windy. Still below average. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Showers or a light wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow. Blustery again. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flakes? HIGH: 23

