INTERVIEW: Sen. Tammy Baldwin on the Respect for Marriage Act

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin spearheaded the bill to give federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - The U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday. The legislation would give federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Senate passed it by a 61-36 vote, with 12 Republican senators joining the unanimous Democrats.

Now the bill heads to the House, which is expected to pass it, and if that happens, President Biden is expected to sign it into law. Even if this bill becomes law, there are 35 states that ban same-sex marriages and this would not force them to change.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, an openly gay senator, was the lead sponsor of the bill. We talked with her on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how significant it was to have 12 Republican senators cross the aisle.

We also asked her about how difficult it was to get the process to this point. In her speech in the Senate chamber, she thanked the original sponsors and early supporters of the bill for “unrelenting commitment.”

Was codifying gay marriage in the law even on her radar when she joined the Senate in 2013? And what more does she think Congress needs to do?

