Crews battle house fire in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are fighting a house fire in Calumet County Thursday morning.

The scene is located off Highway 151 in Stockbridge.

A firefighter tells Action 2 News that residents escaped the home and are safe.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 151 are closed between Tower Road and County Road C.

