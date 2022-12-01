Crews battle house fire in Stockbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are fighting a house fire in Calumet County Thursday morning.
The scene is located off Highway 151 in Stockbridge.
A firefighter tells Action 2 News that residents escaped the home and are safe.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 151 are closed between Tower Road and County Road C.
