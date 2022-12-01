Attorney General Kaul and Packers Distribute Ceremonial Final I.D. Kit

The final Child Identification Kit was handed out
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is working with the National Child Identification Program...
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is working with the National Child Identification Program to distribute 175,000 child ID kits to kindergartners.(Mike Miletich)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

To help parents protect their kids, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Green Bay Packers, and other sponsors teamed up to distribute a new tool to every student in the state.

The program distributed nearly one million child identification kits to both private and public school students this year, reaching an estimated 95% of homes across the state.

Parents use the kits to fingerprint their children on the identification cards. They can then give the cards to police if their child goes missing.

“The parent is in full control of the kit. and so if their child runs away, or if there’s a parent abduction or stranger abduction, they have the ability to hand the kit over to law enforcement to help find that child,” says Kenny Hansmire, the Executive Director of the National Child I.D. Program.

authorities say it’s a helpful resource to have in the case of an emergency.

Now that the final I.D. kit was just distributed, authorities say it’s up to parents to complete it.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Emergency response to a gas leak in a Green Bay neighborhood
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Matthew Beyer
Jury seated for man charged with Kaukauna child killings
Oak trees
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The trees of life
Child Identification Program kits sent home with Wisconsin students
Child ID kits sent home with every Wisconsin student
Brad Spakowitz discusses trees and mortality rates in Portland, Oregon
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Trees of life