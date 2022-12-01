Attorney General Kaul and Packers Distribute Ceremonial Final I.D. Kit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

To help parents protect their kids, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Green Bay Packers, and other sponsors teamed up to distribute a new tool to every student in the state.

The program distributed nearly one million child identification kits to both private and public school students this year, reaching an estimated 95% of homes across the state.

Parents use the kits to fingerprint their children on the identification cards. They can then give the cards to police if their child goes missing.

“The parent is in full control of the kit. and so if their child runs away, or if there’s a parent abduction or stranger abduction, they have the ability to hand the kit over to law enforcement to help find that child,” says Kenny Hansmire, the Executive Director of the National Child I.D. Program.

authorities say it’s a helpful resource to have in the case of an emergency.

Now that the final I.D. kit was just distributed, authorities say it’s up to parents to complete it.

