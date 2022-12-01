3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The trees of life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In 1990, and for the next 30 years, Portland, Oregon, had a concerted tree-planting campaign. Decades later, an unexpected pattern emerged -- not in the trees, but for the people living under them.

Areas of the city with more trees had lower mortality rates. The bigger the trees, the better the benefits. Brad Spakowitz discusses the discovery in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, an important medical breakthrough for adults who suffer cartilage injuries -- that’s 1 in 4 of us! Researchers identified a protein that triggers an adult stem cell to make cartilage -- something our bodies don’t do naturally once we reach adulthood.

