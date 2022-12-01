FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County.

District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants.

Toney says the defendants are responsible for 100 pounds of meth this year with an approximate street value of $1 million. Officers also seized 280 grams of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

“The fentanyl that was seized was enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County as well as thousands more with a population of approximately 104,000 people,” Toney said.

Toney says the investigation is ongoing and more people could be charged.

If convicted of conspiracy to deliver meth and other charges, the defendants face a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

The investigation was a collaboration between the DEA, DCI-LWAM, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

