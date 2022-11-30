Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Green Bay police personnel case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A legal case between the Green Bay Professional Police Association and the City of Green Bay is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The court will hear arguments over the removal of Andrew Weiss from his detective position in the Green Bay Police Department.

Weiss was accused of looking up information about two sexual assault cases that he wasn’t working on and sending related information to a third party using his girlfriend’s cell phone. Police say Weiss refused to provide phone records and was soon removed as a detective.

The police association argues the city didn’t go through the proper process, despite an arbitrator’s ruling saying Weiss received due process required under a law known as a Loudermill notice, and that there was cause for discipline. A circuit court and appellate court also ruled in favor of the City.

The Supreme Court will look at whether providing notice about “the nature of the investigation” and disciplining an officer for offenses identified by the employer, but not identified in the notice, was following the law. It will also explore whether the Loudermill law limits a government’s ability to discipline employees.

The hearing will be held on December 12.

