Wisconsin elections officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request

The Wisconsin Elections Commission meets (file image)
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission has agreed to postpone its consideration of a massive data request until it is clear whether officials will replace the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee who made the request.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen embraced election conspiracy theories and was barred from the GOP closed caucus earlier this month. She is unlikely to be renamed chair.

Her request for millions of voter records would slow the state’s voter information system for an estimated two weeks if processed.

Members of the commission voted unanimously to again take up discussion of the request once a committee chair has been named for the upcoming legislative session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

