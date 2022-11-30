Two suspects in stolen-car chase arrested after dip in the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police arrested a 19-year-old Eau Claire man and his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Neenah, after a car chase that ended with a dive into the East Branch of the Fond du Lac River.

According to police, a 2023 Land Rover Defender was reported stolen in Menasha and had been used in crimes in that area. A little after 10 p.m., Fond du Lac police learned about the Land Rover was going south on I-41 in Winnebago County and managed to elude law enforcers.

A Fond du Lac police officer found it in the area of I-41 and S. Military Rd. They chased the Land Rover at speeds of about 90 mph. Fond du Lac County deputies joined the pursuit.

The driver and passenger jumped out of the Land Rover shortly after hitting an occupied car at the intersection of S. Military Rd. and Western Ave.

Authorities deployed a drone and K9 to track them and discovered the men went into the Fond du Lac River in an apparent attempt to get away. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure to the cold water. Both men are now in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The Eau Claire man is facing charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Eluding an Officer, and Resisting an Officer. He also had a probation hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The Neenah man faces charges of Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (Prescription) and Possession of an Illegally Obtained Prescription. He, too, had a probation hold from the DOC.

