TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TONIGHT... SOME ROADS TURN ICY

Much colder air is moving into Northeast Wisconsin. We’re concerned that as temperatures drop into the 20s after midnight, untreated, wet roads may become icy. Drivers should be on alert to this possible issue for their Wednesday morning commute. Keep in mind elevated surfaces like bridges will freeze up first.

Wednesday is going to be colder with a strong west wind. Gusts over 40 mph are possible. Our temperatures will be holding in the 20s all day, with wind chills in the lower teens and single digits. Skies should begin to clear late Wednesday and the wind will weaken. Lows will settle into the teens overnight. We’ll see more sunshine Thursday as highs push into the lower half of the 30s.

Temperatures will be trending back up late in the week... We should see highs back in the milder 40s again this Friday, before it turns colder again this weekend. A little bit of rain or snow is possible late Friday into Saturday... with more wind. There may be another wintry weather maker in the region early next week as well.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 20-30 MPH, GUSTS OVER 40 MPH

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Gusty winds... turning colder. Icy roads late. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and windy. Chills in the teens and single digits. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Late rain showers? HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early showers or a wintry mix. Windy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Chance of rain or snow by late in the day. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. HIGH: 29

